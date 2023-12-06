SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 760,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,592 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.36% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $26,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 257.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.71. 163,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $36.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.23.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

