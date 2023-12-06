Petix & Botte Co Invests $373,000 in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Petix & Botte Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

BATS:OMFL traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.49. 587,022 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.48.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.