MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,483 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $27,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VONG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of VONG stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.07. The company had a trading volume of 89,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,650. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.45. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.82 and a 52-week high of $75.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Last chance to set up your portfolio for OPEC cuts
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- How to collect rent from your stocks using options
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- Carvana just had a bear call removed – is this buy time?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.