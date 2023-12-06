MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,483 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $27,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VONG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of VONG stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.07. The company had a trading volume of 89,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,650. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.45. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.82 and a 52-week high of $75.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

