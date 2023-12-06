PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of PTY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,539. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.56. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $14.88.
Insider Activity at PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 400.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 178.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.56% of the company’s stock.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
