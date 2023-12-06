PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:PFN traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $7.17. 48,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,964. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average is $6.85.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
