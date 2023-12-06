PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PFN traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $7.17. 48,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,964. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average is $6.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 691.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

