UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Acquires Shares of 125,357 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 125,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,712,000 after purchasing an additional 273,316 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $332,438,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Airbnb by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,087,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,663,000 after buying an additional 130,756 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Airbnb by 16.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,132,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,361,000 after buying an additional 302,730 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $8,713,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,084,797 shares in the company, valued at $157,534,220.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $8,713,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,084,797 shares in the company, valued at $157,534,220.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $22,509,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,698,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,841,585.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 489,636 shares of company stock valued at $67,281,734 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB opened at $135.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $154.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Airbnb from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.84.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

