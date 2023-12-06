Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 30.7% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE EDF opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $5.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 189,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 14.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 29.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 31,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,135,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 96,187 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

