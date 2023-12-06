Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 30.7% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE EDF opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $5.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
