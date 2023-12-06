Cohanzick Management LLC Takes $5.88 Million Position in Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX)

Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 288,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,000. Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF accounts for 6.5% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cohanzick Management LLC owned 24.64% of Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPAX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.55. 264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,115. Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF has a 52-week low of $20.43 and a 52-week high of $22.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.46.
Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Company Profile
