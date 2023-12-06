W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $322,000 Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lessened its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 31,137 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.23. The company had a trading volume of 221,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,990. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.52. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $46.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.1426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

