DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND) Stock Holdings Boosted by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 357,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co owned 0.10% of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF worth $16,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 289.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 105,140 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $8,190,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 163,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,461,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DBND traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.37. 1,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,357. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.92 and a 200 day moving average of $44.98. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $47.32.

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

