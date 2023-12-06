Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Raises Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter worth $415,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in ExlService by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of EXLS traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,465. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average is $29.77. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $36.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. ExlService had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.68 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ExlService from $32.40 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of ExlService to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ExlService in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

ExlService Company Profile



ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Further Reading

