Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Buys 1,075 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 27.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the second quarter worth about $804,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 4.2% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 18.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 253,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 38,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 6.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Stock Performance

Shares of Stericycle stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $49.19. 49,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,699. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -970.81, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.21. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $56.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $653.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.03 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRCL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Stericycle from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Stericycle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Stericycle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

See Also

