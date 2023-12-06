Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Acquires 10,885 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC owned about 0.10% of Open Lending worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 35.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 13.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 35,025 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 51.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 20,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Price Performance

Shares of Open Lending stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,594. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.50. Open Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $808.31 million, a PE ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 14.71 and a current ratio of 14.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 17.57%. Open Lending’s quarterly revenue was down 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,279,666 shares in the company, valued at $16,071,645.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,115,500. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Open Lending from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Open Lending from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Open Lending from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Open Lending from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.44.

Open Lending Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

