W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Sells 146 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co decreased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up approximately 2.7% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $18,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 323.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 83.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of STZ stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,301. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at $98,931,181.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on STZ. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.38.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

