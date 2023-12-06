Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Purchased by Mcmorgan & Co. LLC

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC owned 0.23% of Douglas Dynamics worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLOW. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 4,670.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 211.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLOW traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.69. 19,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.66. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The company has a market cap of $659.30 million, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $144.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on PLOW shares. TheStreet cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

