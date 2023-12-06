Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Sells 36,980 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,980 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.03. The company had a trading volume of 136,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,279. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $76.21. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.12.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.