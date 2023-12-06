Mane Global Capital Management LP Takes Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 76,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,712,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,076,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 9,189 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $147.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.42.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE ELF traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,786. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.91. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 58.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.57.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $215.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.27 million. Research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $1,159,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,636,083. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 12,684 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $1,707,393.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,898,599.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $1,159,536.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,155 shares in the company, valued at $12,636,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,728 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,068 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.