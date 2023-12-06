JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is Concorde Financial Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

Concorde Financial Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,291 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Concorde Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Concorde Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,806,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock remained flat at $50.19 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,575,556. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.12.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

