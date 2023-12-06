Ulysses Management LLC Buys 40,000 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Ulysses Management LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment makes up about 0.8% of Ulysses Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ulysses Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Caesars Entertainment worth $8,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,655,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 1.7 %

Caesars Entertainment stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.14. The stock had a trading volume of 696,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,729. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.61. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $60.27.

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 15,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $628,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CZR shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.