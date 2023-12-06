Mane Global Capital Management LP Raises Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mane Global Capital Management LP increased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Mane Global Capital Management LP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $12,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 4.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. New Street Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,706.07.

MELI stock traded down $16.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,567.86. 74,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,557. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,349.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,291.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.10, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $815.85 and a 52-week high of $1,660.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

