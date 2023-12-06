Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Shares Purchased by Ulysses Management LLC

Ulysses Management LLC lifted its holdings in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,283,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,961 shares during the period. Similarweb comprises about 1.4% of Ulysses Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ulysses Management LLC’s holdings in Similarweb were worth $14,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Similarweb by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 309,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Similarweb by 539.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the first quarter worth $165,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Similarweb by 39.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 10,503 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Similarweb by 9,213.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 27,640 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

NYSE SMWB traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $4.85. 21,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,685. Similarweb Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.31 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.40.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 257.11% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $54.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.21 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Similarweb Ltd. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

