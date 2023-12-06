First Foundation Advisors Sells 401 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First Foundation Advisors cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after buying an additional 136,345 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,529,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $158.01 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $164.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

