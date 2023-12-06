Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lessened its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Ball were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Ball by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Ball by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 4,637 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ball stock opened at $56.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.95. Ball Co. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $62.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

