First Foundation Advisors Cuts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,860 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.61.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock opened at $234.40 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $174.62 and a 1-year high of $243.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.47. The firm has a market cap of $141.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.18) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

