Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Stock Holdings Increased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 378,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,008 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $5.80.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is -11.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

