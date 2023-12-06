First Foundation Advisors Acquires 14,959 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 65.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,959 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $54.07 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.24 and a one year high of $54.43. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.91.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

