First Foundation Advisors Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,845.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEM stock opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average of $39.15. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

