First Foundation Advisors Raises Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,808 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,558,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501,775 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,621,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,103,000 after buying an additional 2,843,715 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,957,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,729,000 after buying an additional 1,746,156 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,698,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Price Performance

British American Tobacco stock opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.22. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BTI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BTI

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.