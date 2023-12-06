Boston Family Office LLC Sells 3,024 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 41.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100,996.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601,188,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,018,900,000 after buying an additional 600,594,035 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,534,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,202,000 after buying an additional 4,835,071 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,915,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,991,000 after buying an additional 34,532 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,741,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,750,000 after purchasing an additional 788,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 315.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,529,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,234 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $78.80 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $92.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.12.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

