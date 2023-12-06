Boston Family Office LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Boston Family Office LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VEU stock opened at $54.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $56.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.50.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.