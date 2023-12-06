First Foundation Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,911 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Intuit were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Intuit by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Intuit by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of INTU opened at $571.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.62 and a 12-month high of $599.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $530.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $500.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $355,857.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,396.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $7,556,801. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.