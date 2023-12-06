The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Position Decreased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors cut its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EL opened at $133.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.86 and a 200-day moving average of $159.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.69%.

EL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.14.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

