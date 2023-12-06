Boston Family Office LLC Sells 36,722 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Boston Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 61.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 36,722 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 102.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.