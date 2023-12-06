Boston Family Office LLC Increases Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)

Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,071,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,459,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,052,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,284,000 after buying an additional 169,675 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 655,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,604,000 after buying an additional 169,092 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 411.2% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 167,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 135,089 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

IBTE opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.81.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0882 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

