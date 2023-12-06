IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Bought by American Trust

American Trust lifted its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 38,530.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728,192 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726,307 shares during the quarter. American Trust owned 1.44% of IDACORP worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,763 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in IDACORP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its position in IDACORP by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 556,001 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,046,000 after purchasing an additional 26,575 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IDACORP by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in IDACORP by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDACORP

In other news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $143,608.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,449.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDACORP Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $98.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.57. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.10 and a 1-year high of $112.96.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $510.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.12 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 61.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.25.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

