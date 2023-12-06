American Trust Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

American Trust increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treynor Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 43,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $32.08 and a 52-week high of $36.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

