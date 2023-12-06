American Trust Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

American Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,495,000 after buying an additional 33,474,478 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,700,000 after buying an additional 20,308 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,852,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,703,000 after buying an additional 57,498 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,647,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,222,000 after buying an additional 121,199 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VXF opened at $152.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $129.76 and a twelve month high of $157.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.06 and a 200-day moving average of $146.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

