American Trust Sells 606 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

American Trust decreased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in AON were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON opened at $322.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $324.52 and its 200-day moving average is $326.86. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $280.89 and a 1-year high of $347.37.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 18.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $317.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.64.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

