American Trust Decreases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

American Trust lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,090 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Tesla were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $238.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.99. The company has a market capitalization of $758.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $6,793,315. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.53.

Read Our Latest Report on TSLA

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.