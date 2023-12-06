Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 440 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $28,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 91,224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,329,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,613,000 after acquiring an additional 92,228,344 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after buying an additional 5,354,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after buying an additional 4,044,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,450,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,002,000 after buying an additional 3,239,605 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $114.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.96. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $118.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.98%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $57,715.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,050.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $57,715.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,050.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $164,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,210 shares of company stock worth $11,188,052 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.83.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

