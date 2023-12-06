Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Reduces Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,581 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 19,090 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $33,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 936.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $521,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,721,624.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $14,238,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,275,744.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $521,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,721,624.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,953 shares of company stock worth $24,646,681. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.06.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TMUS opened at $154.00 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $154.53. The company has a market capitalization of $178.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

