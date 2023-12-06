Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $30.26 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $30,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $92.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $106.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.49.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 261.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.55.

Get Our Latest Report on DUK

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.