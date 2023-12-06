The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Lifted by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,953 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,236.6% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.85.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $62.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,280. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

