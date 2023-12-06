Sittner & Nelson LLC Buys 130 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $2,044,000. Mendel Money Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 15,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 181,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,684,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 346.2% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 76,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 59,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $130.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.54 and its 200 day moving average is $129.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $141.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,731. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Alphabet from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.