Buckingham Strategic Partners Boosts Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,256 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 14.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.80.

GBCI stock opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.44. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $295.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.93%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

