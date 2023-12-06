Buckingham Strategic Partners Has $501,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in 3M were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in 3M by 102,920.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,935,302,000 after purchasing an additional 39,279,467 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,898,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,285,246,000 after buying an additional 363,626 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,846,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,812,000 after buying an additional 371,298 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in 3M by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,535,000 after acquiring an additional 825,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.5% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,580,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $958,947,000 after acquiring an additional 236,753 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC began coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.20.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $101.69 on Wednesday. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.71.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

