Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.0% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Dollar General by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $133.39 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $251.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.23. The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Edward Jones raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.