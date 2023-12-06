Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Buys 10,513 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 99.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,513 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 919,038.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,110,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,109,418 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 104.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,712,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,794 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,122,000 after acquiring an additional 630,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $65,315,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 83.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,974,000 after acquiring an additional 356,057 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $158.78 on Wednesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $98.27 and a 12-month high of $165.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.13 and a 200-day moving average of $150.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

