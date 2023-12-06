Mane Global Capital Management LP Has $14.29 Million Stock Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Mane Global Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,705,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,276 shares during the quarter. Haleon accounts for about 1.3% of Mane Global Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mane Global Capital Management LP’s holdings in Haleon were worth $14,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the third quarter valued at about $10,366,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Stock Up 1.0 %

Haleon stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.27. 1,145,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,415,238. Haleon plc has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $9.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Investec upgraded shares of Haleon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Haleon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Haleon

Haleon Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.