Mane Global Capital Management LP Takes Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 365,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,076,000. Molson Coors Beverage comprises 2.3% of Mane Global Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mane Global Capital Management LP owned 0.17% of Molson Coors Beverage as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 125.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE TAP traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.06. The company had a trading volume of 231,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,402. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $48.49 and a one year high of $70.90. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day moving average is $63.10.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.39. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.65.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

See Also

